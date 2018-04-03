4,647 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of HSIC opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10,329.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $93.50.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

