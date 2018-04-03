Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s 8th Largest Position

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 899.9% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 25,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 32,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,653,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Catamount Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 6,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,355.00 price objective (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.20.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,012.63 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $834.60 and a one year high of $1,198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $720,587.25, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 billion. research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

