Omega Flex (OFLX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.37. 8,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,304. The company has a market cap of $656.98, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.85. Omega Flex has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 29.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 88.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 209.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

