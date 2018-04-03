Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $5,369.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.07 million. sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

