Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 215.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Omeros from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.01 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Omeros has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $27.09.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omeros during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 138.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/omeros-omer-earns-buy-rating-from-hc-wainwright-updated.html.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Its marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement.

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.