Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Omeros (OMER) Share Price

Headlines about Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Omeros earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.0016318345363 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently commented on OMER. WBB Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Wedbush lowered Omeros from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.98. 136,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,752. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.93. Omeros has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $539.35, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 3.61.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Its marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement.

