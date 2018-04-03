Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $23.91 on Top Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Omni has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.91 or 0.00325261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.01705180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007515 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015255 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00028790 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001069 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 617,136 coins and its circulating supply is 560,820 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

