Omni Price Hits $24.17 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.17 or 0.00326719 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. Omni has a market cap of $13.56 million and $1.36 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.01794350 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007468 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015417 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 617,138 coins and its circulating supply is 560,822 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is not possible to purchase Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

