Omni 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.35 Million (CRYPTO:OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. Omni has a market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.77 or 0.00320480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.01796150 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007570 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015421 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022931 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 617,138 coins and its circulating supply is 560,822 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to purchase Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

