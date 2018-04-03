Omnicell Technologies (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Omnicell Technologies (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.11% of Omnicell Technologies worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omnicell Technologies during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Omnicell Technologies by 76.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Omnicell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Omnicell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray upped their price target on shares of Omnicell Technologies from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

In related news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $361,903.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 224,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,912,147.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $25,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Technologies stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,683.19, a PE ratio of 234.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Omnicell Technologies has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $55.40.

Omnicell Technologies (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Omnicell Technologies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Omnicell Technologies will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

