Omnicom Group (OMC) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,915,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,449 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.3% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Omnicom Group worth $139,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,653,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,260 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,355,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,899,000 after acquiring an additional 702,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,194,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,325 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,937,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,582,000 after acquiring an additional 525,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,025,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omnicom Group news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $154,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16,733.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

