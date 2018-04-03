UBS Initiates Coverage on On Deck Capital (ONDK)

UBS began coverage on shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONDK. Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on On Deck Capital from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. On Deck Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.39.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

Shares of On Deck Capital stock remained flat at $$5.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,665. The company has a market cap of $413.82, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.43. On Deck Capital has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that On Deck Capital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 4,393.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/on-deck-capital-ondk-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-ubs-updated.html.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc offers an online platform for small business lending. The Company’s platform aggregates and analyzes data points from disparate data sources to assess the creditworthiness of small businesses. Small businesses apply for a term loan or line of credit on the Company’s Website, and using its OnDeck Score, the Company makes a funding decision and transfers the funds.

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.