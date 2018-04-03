One Horizon Group (OHGI) Trading Down 14.3%

One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ:OHGI) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 888,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,076,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

About One Horizon Group

One Horizon Group, Inc is engaged in the development and licensing of software for mobile voice over Internet protocol (VoIP). The Company’s operations include the licensing of software to telecommunications operators and the development of software application platforms that optimize mobile voice, instant messaging and advertising communications over the Internet.

