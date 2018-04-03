OneRoot Network Price Tops $0.0328 on Exchanges (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003161 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00712822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00176791 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030313 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,599,799 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

