OneSavings Bank (OSB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/19/2018 – OneSavings Bank had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.77) price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – OneSavings Bank had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 398 ($5.50) price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – OneSavings Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.91) price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – OneSavings Bank was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 445 ($6.15) price target on the stock.

3/15/2018 – OneSavings Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/15/2018 – OneSavings Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 482 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

3/6/2018 – OneSavings Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 460 ($6.36) to GBX 490 ($6.77). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – OneSavings Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 482 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

2/12/2018 – OneSavings Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup.

1/18/2018 – OneSavings Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 482 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

OneSavings Bank stock traded down GBX 40.80 ($0.56) on Monday, hitting GBX 373.40 ($5.16). The stock had a trading volume of 722,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. The company has a market cap of $920.30 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.37. OneSavings Bank PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 361.70 ($5.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 477.97 ($6.60).

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported GBX 51.10 ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 48.40 ($0.67) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). The business had revenue of £245.40 million during the quarter. OneSavings Bank had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 50.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

