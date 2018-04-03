Onix (ONX) Price Tops $0.0113

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Onix has a market capitalization of $310,378.00 and approximately $43,564.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Onix has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Onix Coin Profile

Onix (CRYPTO:ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 103,181,030 coins and its circulating supply is 27,432,814 coins. The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

