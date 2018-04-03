Ontology (ONT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $27.70 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $547.82 million and approximately $27.70 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology token can now be bought for $2.27 or 0.00030654 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00723349 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000470 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00173910 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00179265 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,236,451 tokens. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not currently possible to buy Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

