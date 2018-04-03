Ontology (ONT) Price Up 23.7% This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Ontology token can currently be bought for $2.14 or 0.00029207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $516.53 million and approximately $31.31 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003187 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00702752 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00041435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00177058 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00168004 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,236,451 tokens. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Token Trading

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not possible to purchase Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.