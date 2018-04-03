Ooma (OOMA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ooma earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.8065791037721 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ooma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Ooma stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. 8,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.80. Ooma has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.75.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.51 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $49,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,556 shares of company stock valued at $300,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc is a United States-based company, which offers Ooma, a communications platform for small businesses and consumers. Ooma serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based telephony, Internet security, home monitoring and other connected services. Ooma combines PureVoice high definition (HD) call quality features with mobile applications anytime, anywhere calling.

