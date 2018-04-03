Opg Power Ventures (OPG) Insider Buys £9,000 in Stock

Opg Power Ventures (LON:OPG) insider Dmitri Tsvetkov acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($12,633.35).

Dmitri Tsvetkov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opg Power Ventures alerts:

On Monday, March 19th, Dmitri Tsvetkov acquired 25,000 shares of Opg Power Ventures stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($6,316.68).

On Tuesday, January 9th, Dmitri Tsvetkov acquired 25,000 shares of Opg Power Ventures stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £5,750 ($8,071.31).

Shares of OPG stock remained flat at $GBX 18.13 ($0.25) during trading hours on Tuesday. Opg Power Ventures has a 12 month low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 55 ($0.77).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/opg-power-ventures-plc-opg-insider-dmitri-tsvetkov-purchases-50000-shares-updated-updated.html.

Opg Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power, natural gas, and waste heat power plants with an installed capacity of 750 megawatts. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Opg Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opg Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.