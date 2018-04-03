Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) Stake Lowered by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. reduced its stake in Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Tegna were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Tegna by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Tegna by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 830,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 462,916 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tegna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 689,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Tegna by 1,728.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 91,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tegna by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 388,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 106,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Tegna news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $155,679.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $39,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tegna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo raised Tegna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tegna in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tegna in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $12.00 price target on Tegna and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

TGNA opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Tegna Inc has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $2,455.72, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Tegna had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $480.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Tegna’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Tegna Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Tegna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About Tegna

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

