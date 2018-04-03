Opus Price Down 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Opus has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One Opus token can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $2,048.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

