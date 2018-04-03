Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

ORCL traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. 5,418,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,385,801. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $189,386.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

In other Oracle news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at $76,590,815.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 9,000.7% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 430,190 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 425,463 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Oracle by 15.7% during the second quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 7,399 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

