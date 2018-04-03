OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of OSUR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 720,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,029.73, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.65. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other OraSure Technologies news, EVP Brian Smith sold 20,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $359,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,075 shares in the company, valued at $504,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 23,333 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $419,294.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

