Orbitcoin Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00005436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $235.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.15 or 0.04563630 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00053524 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00020465 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00030243 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00629348 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00079068 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00055698 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00032293 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,178,261 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

