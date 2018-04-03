Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.26

Press coverage about Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Orchid Island Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.6464070319288 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NYSE:ORC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 561,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,789. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.10, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.31.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback 4,520,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/orchid-island-capital-orc-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-26-updated-updated.html.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.