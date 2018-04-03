Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $35.00 price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NYSE:OEC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.40. 581,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,444. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,616.11, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 123.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $339.76 million for the quarter. analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,275,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,424 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,716,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $19,192,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 3,515,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,986,000 after acquiring an additional 705,059 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 760.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 652,936 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

