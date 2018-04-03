Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Apple (AAPL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 52,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Apple by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 615,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,682,000 after acquiring an additional 206,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,359,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $2,733,733.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,302.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Apple has a 52-week low of $140.06 and a 52-week high of $183.50. The company has a market capitalization of $851,317.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC set a $204.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.49 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.52.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

