OSI Systems (OSIS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Group cut OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $62.00 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,241.40, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $277.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Meyer/ Luskin acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $1,135,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,253.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

