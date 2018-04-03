OsmiumCoin Price Tops $0.0257 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:OS76)

OsmiumCoin (CURRENCY:OS76) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, OsmiumCoin has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OsmiumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OsmiumCoin has a market cap of $22,976.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of OsmiumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.01812760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007467 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015255 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00027069 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001070 BTC.

OsmiumCoin Coin Profile

OsmiumCoin (OS76) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2016. OsmiumCoin’s total supply is 894,026 coins. OsmiumCoin’s official Twitter account is @OS76_OsmiumCoin.

OsmiumCoin Coin Trading

OsmiumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase OsmiumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OsmiumCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OsmiumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

