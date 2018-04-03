Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cowen in a report released on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.05 and a P/E ratio of -1.84. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $15.93.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (Ovid) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead drug candidate is OV101. The Company’s second lead drug candidate is OV935. OV101 (gaboxadol) is a delta-selective GABAA receptor agonist.

