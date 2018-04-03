Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Owens & Minor worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 3,167.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 42.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 5,826.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $956.57, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.60%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

