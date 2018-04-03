Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.62 Million Holdings in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,617 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.56% of P H Glatfelter worth $14,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the third quarter worth $178,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the third quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. P H Glatfelter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.93, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.28. P H Glatfelter Co has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. P H Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. P H Glatfelter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that P H Glatfelter Co will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company is a manufacturer of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials. The Company operates through three business units: Composite Fibers, Advanced Airlaid Materials and Specialty Papers. Its Composite Fibers business unit is engaged in the sale of single-serve tea and coffee filtration papers, non-woven wallcovering materials, metallized papers, composite laminates papers, and various technically special papers, including substrates for electrical applications.

