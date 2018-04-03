PACcoin Price Hits $0.0051 ($PAC)

PACcoin (CURRENCY:$PAC) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One PACcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. PACcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $80,661.00 worth of PACcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PACcoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,462.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $716.15 or 0.09652650 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00028057 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00156867 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.01889930 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021330 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015919 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002871 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002507 BTC.

About PACcoin

PACcoin ($PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PACcoin’s total supply is 3,880,657,660 coins. The official website for PACcoin is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PACcoin is /r/paccoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PACcoin’s official Twitter account is @http://www.paccoin.org/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paccoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency to enable individuals to send money to each other directly without the need for banks. “

Buying and Selling PACcoin

PACcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase PACcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PACcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PACcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

