iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $183.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $199.91.

iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

