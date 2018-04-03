Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Trading Down 0.2%

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $27.55. Approximately 715,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,035,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.96.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 28,885 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,160,888.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $24,644,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 535,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 354,728 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP raised its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,602,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,147,000 after purchasing an additional 222,200 shares during the period. Finally, HealthCor Management L.P. raised its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,820,000 after purchasing an additional 221,960 shares during the period.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

