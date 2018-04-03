Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Given Reduce Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) in a report published on Monday, March 19th. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 7,500 ($103.62) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PPB. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($110.53) price target on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 8,700 ($120.20) to GBX 7,800 ($107.76) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,500 ($103.62) to GBX 7,200 ($99.47) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 9,400 ($129.87) to GBX 9,200 ($127.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,852.50 ($108.49).

Shares of LON:PPB remained flat at $GBX 7,300 ($100.86) during mid-day trading on Monday. Paddy Power Betfair has a one year low of GBX 6,572.50 ($90.81) and a one year high of GBX 8,967 ($123.89).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 135 ($1.87) per share. This is a boost from Paddy Power Betfair’s previous dividend of $65.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

About Paddy Power Betfair

Paddy Power Betfair plc, formerly Paddy Power plc, is an Ireland-based public online betting and gaming company. The Company operates through Online (ex Australia), Online Australia, UK Retail, Irish Retail, and Telephone segments. The Company offers sports betting and gaming, which include gaming machines, games, casino, bingo and poker, and business-to-business (B2B) services.

