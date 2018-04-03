Palladium Partners LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 587.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,598,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619,173 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bank of America by 27.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,136,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,494,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,047,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117,007 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,012,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,288 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Bank of America by 68.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 17,772,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $307,208.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

