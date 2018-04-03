Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.11 Million in Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NLSN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 2,712.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nielsen news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $626,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Shares of NLSN opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11,337.72, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. Nielsen N.V. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.53%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. analysts predict that Nielsen N.V. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.45%.

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

