3,450 Shares in Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,145,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $10,179,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 85,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,538.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $104.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in cable services and wireless telecommunications businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on November 4, 2014 is headquartered on Englewood, CO.

