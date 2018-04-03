Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $300,000 in Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Choice Hotels by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Choice Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels stock opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.42. The company has a market cap of $4,562.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Choice Hotels had a net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 68.40%. The company had revenue of $237.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Choice Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

In related news, SVP John Bonds sold 14,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $1,237,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $600,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,871.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,995 shares of company stock worth $4,992,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Choice Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Choice Hotels from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

Choice Hotels Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

