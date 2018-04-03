Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.08% of Irhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 763.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,476.27, a P/E ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.44%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, Director Vijay K. Lathi sold 169,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $10,547,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 42,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $2,538,984.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,149.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 395,362 shares of company stock valued at $25,152,594. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/paloma-partners-management-co-invests-970000-in-irhythm-technologies-inc-irtc-updated-updated.html.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a United States-based digital health company. The Company develops and commercializes solutions that integrate biosensor technology, patient data, analytics and medical expertise. The Company offers flagship solution, the ZIO Service. Its ZIO Service consists of the ZIO XT Patch, algorithms and the ZIO Report.

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.