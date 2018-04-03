14,335 Shares in Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 430,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,938,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 709,300 shares during the last quarter. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 541,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wood & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of STWD opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,475.96, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.30. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.60 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 45.55%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/paloma-partners-management-co-purchases-new-holdings-in-starwood-property-trust-inc-stwd-updated.html.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.