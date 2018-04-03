Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stake Lowered by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 69,837 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,633,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,562 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $234,034.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total value of $985,955.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,955.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,365 shares of company stock valued at $33,239,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

ALNY opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 545.95%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 116.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stake Lowered by Paloma Partners Management Co” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/paloma-partners-management-co-sells-11588-shares-of-alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-alny-updated.html.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.