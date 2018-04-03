Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 61,703 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of Pan American Silver worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 109.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 87,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 45,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 69.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 498,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,881 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4,066.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 240,260 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

PAAS stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,475.99, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $226.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.17 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 15.02%. analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

