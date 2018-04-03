ValuEngine upgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Panasonic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th.

Get Panasonic alerts:

PCRFY stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $33,352.28, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.20 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Panasonic (PCRFY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/panasonic-pcrfy-upgraded-to-strong-buy-at-valuengine.html.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corporation is engaged in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, AVC Networks, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other. The Appliances segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer electronics, air-conditioners, cold chain and devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.