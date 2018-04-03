Pangaea Logistics Solns (PANL) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Media coverage about Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pangaea Logistics Solns earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 46.4583211580208 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PANL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,734. Pangaea Logistics Solns has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.80 million. Pangaea Logistics Solns had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.03%. research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solns will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANL. Noble Financial began coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solns in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pangaea Logistics Solns from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pangaea Logistics Solns from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

About Pangaea Logistics Solns

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services.

