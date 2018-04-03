Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisor and operator of the Take ‘N’ Bake pizza chain in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise and International. In addition to scratch-made pizzas, the company offers a growing menu of grab ‘n’ go items, including salads, sides and desserts. Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Get Papa Murphy's alerts:

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.97. 25,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,697. The company has a market cap of $82.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.11. Papa Murphy’s has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. Papa Murphy’s had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. equities research analysts anticipate that Papa Murphy’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp acquired 58,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $286,930.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 292,891 shares of company stock worth $1,573,307 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Fondren Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Murphy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Papa Murphy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Papa Murphy’s by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,107 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa Murphy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa Murphy’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 546,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/papa-murphys-frsh-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Papa Murphy’s Company Profile

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. As of May 10, 2017, it operated approximately 1,500 stores franchised and corporate-owned pizza stores in 39 states, Canada, and United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa Murphy’s (FRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Murphy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Murphy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.