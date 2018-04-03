Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.25% of Par Pacific worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

PARR stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.35. Par Pacific had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $663.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.40 million. research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

