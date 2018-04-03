Reviewing Barnes Group (B) & Park-Ohio (PKOH)

Barnes Group (NYSE: B) and Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Barnes Group alerts:

This table compares Barnes Group and Park-Ohio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes Group $1.44 billion 2.18 $59.41 million $2.88 20.41 Park-Ohio $1.41 billion 0.34 $28.60 million $3.23 11.95

Barnes Group has higher revenue and earnings than Park-Ohio. Park-Ohio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barnes Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Barnes Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park-Ohio has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Barnes Group and Park-Ohio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Park-Ohio 0 2 0 0 2.00

Barnes Group currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.98%. Park-Ohio has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.15%. Given Barnes Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Barnes Group is more favorable than Park-Ohio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Barnes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Park-Ohio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Barnes Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Park-Ohio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barnes Group and Park-Ohio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes Group 4.15% 12.36% 6.87% Park-Ohio 2.02% 15.04% 3.74%

Dividends

Barnes Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Park-Ohio pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Barnes Group pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park-Ohio pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barnes Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Park-Ohio is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Barnes Group beats Park-Ohio on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc. is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world. Its segments include Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment is engaged in the manufacturing of precision parts, products and systems for applications serving a customer base in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices and energy. The Industrial segment includes the Molding Solutions, Nitrogen Gas Products and Engineered Components business units. The Aerospace segment includes the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) business and the aftermarket business, which includes maintenance repair and overhaul services and the manufacture and delivery of aerospace aftermarket spare parts.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products. This segment also engineers and manufactures precision cold formed and cold extruded fasteners and other products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware. The company's Assembly Components segment manufactures aluminum products, high pressure direct fuel injection fuel rails and pipes, and fuel filler pipes, as well as flexible multi-layer plastic and rubber assemblies; and turbo charging hoses and turbo coolant hoses. This segment also offers machining services, as well as value-added services, such as design engineering, machining, and part assembly; and supplies aluminum components. The company's Engineered Products segment designs and manufactures engineered products, including induction heating and melting systems, pipe threading systems, and forged and machined products primarily for ferrous and non-ferrous metals, silicon, coatings, forging, foundry, automotive, and construction equipment industries; engineers and installs mechanical forging presses; sells spare parts; provides field services; and offers aerospace and defense structural components, and railcar center plates and draft lugs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.